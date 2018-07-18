ANC confirms arrest of employee involved in cash heist

JOHANNESBURG – The ANC has confirmed the arrest of one of its employees in connection with a recent cash-in-transit heist in Soweto.
In a statement, the party says it's dismayed, adding that crime remains a serious cancer in our democracy, that must be fought.
ANC STATEMENT ON ALLEGATIONS THAT ONE OF ITS EMPLOYEES IS INVOLVED IN CRIMINALITY pic.twitter.com/Dg2CBLHF1x— African National Congress (@MYANC) July 18, 2018
The party says it'll ensure the appropriate action is taken.
The ANC's statement comes after Joburg Mayor Herman Mashaba alleged that a suspect arrested for a cash heist works at the party's headquarters, Luthuli House.
