ANC confirms arrest of employee involved in cash heist

  • South Africa
File: The ANC has confirmed that one of its employee, who works for Luthuli House has been arrested for being involved in a cash-in-transit heist. Photo: eNCA / Bianca Bothma

JOHANNESBURG – The ANC has confirmed the arrest of one of its employees in connection with a recent cash-in-transit heist in Soweto.

In a statement, the party says it's dismayed, adding that crime remains a serious cancer in our democracy, that must be fought.

 

 

The party says it'll ensure the appropriate action is taken.

The ANC's statement comes after Joburg Mayor Herman Mashaba alleged that a suspect arrested for a cash heist works at the party's headquarters, Luthuli House.

