ANC corruption a stumbling block in addressing land issue: Maimane

DA leader, Mmusi Maimane, says the DA won't vote on the Constitutional amendment for land expropriation. He says it won't benefit poor people. He was speaking of the sidelines of a visit to Soweto families who've become land owners for the first time. Video: eNCA

JOHANNESBURG – Corruption within the ANC is a stumbling block in addressing the land issue, DA leader Mmusi Maimane said on Tuesday.

It has been 105 years to the day since the Native Land Act was passed.

The law dispossessed black people of land and denied them the right to buy or own it.

Maimane visited Soweto families who have become landowners for the first time. He was joined by Joburg mayor Herman Mashaba.

He said more must be done to give people land.

"We must ensure that further on we do more work about delivering titles cumulatively. I could be in Tshwane, Nelson Mandela Bay, I could be in Cape Town, I could be anywhere but where the DA governs already we are issuing more than 20,000 title deeds just in the new term alone.

#Maimane Mashaba speaks about the plight of some Soweto residents. pic.twitter.com/Us1Mfdy8yg — Samkele Maseko (@samkelemaseko) June 19, 2018

"More must be done. It's within the law; it's within the Constitution that we ensure that people are owners of land but furthermore, we want to enhance the programme of rural communities, making sure rural communities are able to get land in their own right we will continue that work.

"We want to ensure that government land – the 4,000 farms – are redistributed as a matter of urgency and furthermore, we will continue the hard work of ensuring that land reform and land restitution takes place.

"I was in Wellington ensuring that where there are share equity schemes taking place, there where farm workers are now owners of that land and are able to transfer wealth to their children. To address this injustice is not about amending the Constitution. When people have expropriated land before, only a certain race were compensated but if you're a black South African who can't even own land in your own country no one will compensate you for that."

#Maimane:Those who work the land, they must be shareholders in the Agricultural land. We must also have people owning houses and have title deeds. — Samkele Maseko (@samkelemaseko) June 19, 2018

#Maimane:In the past you couldn’t sell the house you are living in because you didn’t have a title deed. The people must own the land and not government. — Samkele Maseko (@samkelemaseko) June 19, 2018

Maimane told residents that amending the land clause does not guarantee black people that they will receive land.

"The Constitution of the Republic guarantees the right of Section 25. It says there must be just and equitable compensation. Why do we assume that if we remove compensation blacks will own land? It’s a false assumption. Let’s bring to court what an adequate compensation is when injustice has taken place," he said.

"The failure of land reform is because of corruption, incompetence and lack of budget. Let’s stop blaming the Constitution and let’s look at the ANC and say, 'you have been corrupt'. Ultimately it's within that constitutional framework where the rights of citizens can be protected."

Maimane reiterated that the DA will not vote for the Constitutional amendment for land expropriation, saying it will not benefit poor people.

"When Section 25 was put for amendment in Parliament the DA was the only party who stood for property rights. That same party (the EFF) you are mentioning said they will cut the throat of whiteness and remove a mayor because of that issue. We stood and said 'if that's what you want, that's what you want.'

"We are not in coalition with them. On an issue by issue basis we agree and when they say we have a budget, the budget of the City of Johannesburg is pro-poor, it delivers the very title deeds we are describing so it is right that we must vote.

"But, we will never vote to amend the Constitution of the Republic it doesn't matter what it means. We will never do that because it will create economic suicide for the very poor South Africans we want to empower. So its not it's about ensuring we deliver for the people of South Africa and we are in government ensuring we will continue to do that work."

eNCA