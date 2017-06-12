ANC, Cosatu meet to discuss Zuma

File: The ANC postponed the alliance get-together, saying it wants Cosatu to clarify its call on President Jacob Zuma. Photo: AFP / Stephane de Sakutin

JOHANNESBURG - Sparks are expected to fly when the ANC meets alliance partner Cosatu in a bilateral meeting on Monday.

Among others the ANC expects Cosatu to clarify its decision to ban President Jacob Zuma from speaking at the labour federation's events.

On Sunday, the top six met to prepare.

Alliance partner leaders were scheduled to meet last week for the Alliance Political Council.

But the ANC postponed the alliance get-together, saying it wants Cosatu to clarify its call on Zuma.

It would have been their first meeting since SACP and Cosatu called on Zuma to step down.

The gathering was also meant to deal with concerns around the state of the governing party.

eNCA