ANC councillor shot dead in KZN

File: An ANC councillor was gunned down in the Mkhambathini Municipality near Camperdown in KwaZulu-Natal. Photo: Max Pixel

CAMPERDOWN, KwaZulu-Natal - An ANC councillor was gunned down in the Mkhambathini Municipality near Camperdown in KwaZulu-Natal on Wednesday night.

Kwazi Mkhize was attending a community meeting when he was shot dead by unknown assailants.

It is believed the killing was politically motivated.

The ambush comes as the Moerane Commission is probing a spate of political killings in the province.

At least 93 people have been killed at the notorious Glebelands hostel, with some witnesses testifying about hitmen and assassinations.

The DA wants the ANC to testify at the Commission.

The SA Local Government Association called for tighter security for councillors.

eNCA