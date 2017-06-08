ANC defends 'special leave' for rape accused

JOHANNESBURG - The ANC in Mpumalanga has admitted it has not followed policy in its handling of a councillor accused of raping a 16-year-old girl.
A party spokesperson defended the decision to place the 44-year-old councillor on special leave instead of suspending him.
READ: ANC councillor placed on special leave after rape allegation
The councillor serves in the Dr JS Moroka local municipality, where the alleged rape took place.
He is to appear in court again on 23 June.
*Watch eNCA anchor Joanne Joseph's interview with the ANC spokesman in the video above.
eNCA
Discussion Policy