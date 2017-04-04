Newsletters News Stream TV Guide

ANC distances self from leaked NWC notes

  • South Africa
File: The ANC distanced itself from leaked notes of the party's NWC meeting on Tuesday.

JOHANNESBURG - The ANC distanced itself on Tuesday night from what appeared to be leaked notes from the National Working Committee (NWC) meeting, sent to the media via the party's communication officials.

The minutes, which reflect a party largely behind its embattled president, indicate that the ANC's top officials discussed a change in leadership.

Other issues discussed, according to the leaked document, included:

  • Rebuilding trust in society
  • Management of Alliance tensions
  • Markets should not dictate to the movement
  • Condemn behaviour of SACP and COSATU
  • Cde Kathrada Funeral – manner in which some NEC members and Ministers behaved
  • Letter raised – disowned by the IC (Integrity Commission) and agreed that it shall be withdrawn
  • Mobilising by Cde Pravin
  • Motion of no confidence
  • Support to newly appointed deployees
  • Divisions within the organisation
  • Tolerance to deviant behaviour
  • Entrench authority to lead
  • Leaks in the organisation

The ANC responded swiftly to this by sending out a news alert urging the media to ignore the statement which it said had been sent out erroneously, and " does (not) represent the views of the ANC".

The party is expected to brief the media on Wednesday morning, where it will provide the official version of what happened in the NWC meeting.

