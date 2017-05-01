ANC KZN official murdered after Ramaphosa speech

File: An ANC voting district co-ordinator has died, after being stabbed in Nquthu while returning from a meeting that was addressed by deputy president Cyril Ramaphosa. Photo: STEPHANE DE SAKUTIN/AFP

NQUTHU - An ANC voting district co-ordinator has died, after being stabbed in Nquthu, in northern KwaZulu-Natal on Sunday night.

The man was returning from a meeting that was addressed by deputy president Cyril Ramaphosa.

ANC KZN Spokesperson, Mdumiseni Ntuli said, "As far as we know the person who killed comrade Sphamandla is still on the run and the police are still chasing him.

"We believe that because he’s known where he comes from it will be easy for the police to arrest him over the next few days, so that he can appear in court and we’ll get to understand the motive of killing comrade Ngobese…

"It would seem to us, the information that we are getting from relatives, it seems to be something that was as a result of some local tension which has got nothing to do with politics."

