ANC Eastern Cape leadership announced after violent conference

File: The ANC in the Eastern Cape has announced its new leaders. Photo: STEPHANE DE SAKUTIN / AFP

EAST LONDON - Results of the ANC Eastern Cape provincial elective conference have been announced.

Oscar Mabuyane has been elected as the provincial chair, with Mlungisi Mvoko as his deputy.

But it was far from smooth sailing.

WATCH: Chairs fly, police shoot rubber bullets at ANC EC conference

The conference erupted into violent chaos early on Sunday morning, with members hurling chairs and other objects at one another. This followed disputes over credentials

Several people were hospitalised.

A group of disgruntled members has already indicated it will challenge this conference's validity and they have taken the matter to the High Court in East London. 

 

