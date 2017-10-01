ANC EC conference: delegates file court papers

EAST LONDON - Another court battle pitting ANC against ANC looms. This after delegates at the party's Eastern Cape provincial conference filed court papers in the High Court.

The applicants are questioning the validity of the conference after violence broke out in the early hours of Sunday morning.

Delegates from opposing factions attacked each other with chairs, bottles and steel rods, leaving nearly ten people injured.

The lawyer representing disgruntled Eastern Cape ANC members said some delegates were unlawfully denied access to the conference.

[JUST IN] Zizi Kodwa says if challenged in court, the party will defend the legitimacy of the #ANCECconference with confidence. pic.twitter.com/5cLfBXsHgl — Xoli Mngambi (@XoliMngambi) October 1, 2017

Mvuzo Notyesi said a hearing is scheduled for Sunday afternoon to address the matter.

eNCA