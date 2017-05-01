ANC Free State reacts to cancellation of Cosatu rally

File: Free State Premier Ace Magashule cautioned Cosatu leaders against disunity on Monday, after the May Day rally in Bloemfontein was called off. Photo: Jason Boswell

BLOEMFONTEIN - Free State Premier Ace Magashule had stern words for tripartite leaders after Cosatu’s May Day rally in Bloemfontein was called off on Monday afternoon.

Zuma left without addressing the gathering after the federation cancelled all speeches after heckling between pro- and anti-President Zuma factions.

Speaking to eNCA's Thulasizwe Simelane, Magashule said the events that led up to the gathering's cancellation was indicative of divisions in Cosatu's national leadership. He also called on the federation's leaders to not "act like its members."

Here's Magashule's full interview:

