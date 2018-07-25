ANC Gauteng doing damage control after Mahlangu re-appointment

File: Former Gauteng Health MEC Qedani Mahlangu has been re-appointed to the ANC's provincial executive committee. Photo: Gallo Images / Beeld / Simone Kley

JOHANNESBURG - The ANC continues to face a backlash over the re-appointment of former Gauteng Health MEC Qedani Mahlangu to the provincial executive committee.

The Life Esidimeni Family Committee expressed its outraged over Mahlangu's re-appointment.

The body representing the victims' families says the governing party needs to provide answers for its decision.

It also wants the ANC integrity committee to give a deadline on when it will conclude its investigation into Mahlangu.

The governing party says it cannot take further action against Mahlangu without evidence and that it needs time to address the issue.

More than 140 patients who were transferred from Life Esidimeni to other facilities, died under her watch.

Gauteng ANC Deputy Chairperson Panyaza Lesufi was a guest on Tonight with Jane Dutton.

"If you have harmed society, if there is evidence and indeed if there is a need to act, we will act," he said.

"No one is going to be protected, no one is going to be shielded but we must adhere to processes."

eNCA