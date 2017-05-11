ANC KZN planning mass action against judiciary

FILE: ANC president Jacob Zuma. Super Zuma said that opposition parties were using the judiciary to undermine the principle of separation of powers. Photo: eNCA/Bafana Nzimande

DURBAN – The African National Congress in KwaZulu-Natal will take to the streets of Durban in mass action “against the judiciary” and “to defend our vote”, provincial secretary, Super Zuma said on Wednesday.

He said that opposition parties were using the judiciary to undermine the principle of separation of powers.

“It’s time for people in KwaZulu-Natal and the whole country who voted for the ANC to speak. There are people who are speaking as if they are controlling the society and the country,” he said, adding that voters had already spoken in 2014 when they voted for the ANC and President Jacob Zuma.

He said no one could claim to be speaking on behalf of the country or society besides the ANC, given its voter support.

“We are saying now, enough is enough; let the voters speak. We will be speaking to our members and the business community, religious leaders, everybody. Everybody must be part of that action to say ‘let’s defend our democracy’,” he said.

He said the ANC spent decades fighting for people – particularly black people – to vote, and they didn’t want that vote to be undermined by courts.

“The Constitution is clear. Parliament must pass laws, the Executive must govern and the Judiciary must interpret the laws passed by Parliament,” he said.

Provincial ANC spokesperson, Mdumiseni Ntuli, said that the ANC believed in the independence of the judiciary, but its major concern was “when the judiciary shows an appetite to encroach on what is supposed to be a political matter that should be handled by those who were elected politically to do that work,” he said.

Last week, the Pretoria High Court ordered president Zuma to provide the Democratic Alliance with documents and reasons for his cabinet reshuffle in March, which saw the finance minister and his deputy fired.

Ntuli said it was only in South Africa that a judge would make “such a strange and dangerous judgment”.

“The judge is now playing in a space that is supposed to be a political space. In the near future, if we do not overcome these tendencies, it will be inevitable that judges will tell the president or the ruling party who should and shouldn’t be appointed in a cabinet,” he said.

A march was planned for Monday.

