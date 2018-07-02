ANC in KwaZulu-Natal shocked at the deaths of Zuma, Gumede

JOHANNESBURG - The African National Congress (ANC) in KwaZulu-Natal on Monday said it was deeply shocked at the untimely deaths of former president Jacob Zuma's son Nhlakanipho Zuma, and Cacisile Gumede.

The party described the two as patriots and astute activists.

Gumede was a branch executive committee member in eThekwini Region’s ward 1. She was shot dead in her homestead in the KwaXimba Village, west of Durban on Saturday. Zuma died in hospital on Sunday, after a short illness.

“This is a sad loss to the people, too many young people of our province, the entire movement and the alliance. We will remember both these activists as young bright minds with warmth and compassion," ANC provincial task team coordinator, Sihle Zikalala said.

"Cde Cacisile was very passionate about the work of the ANC with a clear mind of working for the betterment of the lives of our people. Equally, we know Cde Nhlakanipho as a disciplined activist of our movement. He always put the interests of other people before his.”

The party said the loss of young lives was a tremendous blow to the ANC and society at large.

Zikalala said the ANC was still expecting a lot from the two young activists.

“Our organisation is working very hard in building young leaders that will make a meaningful contribution to our society, reach out to all societal groupings and ensure that the ANC remains an undisputed and dominant political force," Zikalala said.

“Cdes Cacisile and Nhlakanipho’s departure leave a huge void in the movement. On behalf of the ANC in KwaZulu-Natal, we would like to convey our sincere and deepest condolences to the Gumede and Zuma families, their close friends and comrades.”

African News Agency