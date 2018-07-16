ANC in the lead in the build-up to the 2019 elections: Ipsos

File: The latest Ipsos “Pulse of the People” study shows the ANC holding 60 percent of support among a randomly selected sample of over 3,000 South Africans.

In spite of an uncertain road ahead, the ANC remains the top choice for South African voters in the 2019 general election. That’s the word from the latest IPSOS “Pulse of the People” study. eNCA's Lester Kiewit is on the ground with more. Video: eNCA

JOHANNESBURG - In spite of an uncertain road ahead, the African National Congress (ANC) remains the top choice for South African voters as the next general election approaches.

That’s the word from the latest Ipsos “Pulse of the People” study, which shows the ANC holding 60 percent support among a randomly selected sample of over 3,000 South Africans.

The two next-biggest parties -- the Democratic Alliance (DA) and the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) -- polled at only 13 and 7 percent respectively.

But don’t think the road to 2019 will be plain sailing for President Cyril Ramaphoa and the governing party.

Despite political turmoil, factional fighting and policy disagreements within the ANC, six out of every ten South African voters still want the party in power.

Ipsos' poll has the governing party a whopping 47 percent ahead of its nearest challenger, with the DA and EFF trailing significantly.

According to Mari Harris, Ipsos Director of Public Affairs: "The ANC is recovering to a certain extent. Last year this time when we released the same type of data, the ANC was at 45 percent of the vote. And the Ramaphosa factor is big in there because suddenly there is a leader that people trust and can look up to. If you look at our results after Cyril’s hundred days, there is a lot of trust expressed in the new president and people are willing to give him a chance.”

Analysts believe the so-called New Dawn following former president Jacob Zuma's resignation, has pushed the ANC in the right direction.

And it seems most South Africans think President Cyril Ramaphosa's administration has been doing the right things so far.

According to political analyst Mcebisi Ndletyana: “He’s been able to make good decisions. The parastatals are changing. He has good ministers in key positions who are changing around certain things. But the party remains the problem because the party is a mix of a whole different bunch of people. Some of which are completely dishonourable.”

And while the ANC may be in the lead, the same poll illustrates voters are unsure about the party’s future.

Over half of respondents indicate shaky leadership remains a concern.

And analysts warn this resurgence in support could be short-lived unless voters see fundamental change take place.

According to economist Thabi Lekoa: “We saw negative numbers coming out in the second quarter because we can’t run on sentiment. You have to show people that you are doing something. We are very good at policy, but unfortunately, people want to see your policy doing something.”

Opposition parties should also be concerned.

In addition to lagging nationally, they are are also far behind in the provinces.

The EFF only scores above 10 percent support in Limpopo, and the ANC seems to be closing in on the DA in the long-time DA stronghold of the Western Cape.

According to Harris: “They're not doing so well – the DA is currently on thirteen percent. The big loss of support for the DA is in the Western Cape. If we look at it there is no clear winner between the ANC and the DA – the difference between the parties is only two percent. It's very, very close.”

Ndletyana says: “Opposition parties have had to reorientate themselves. They’ve been spending the past ten years not having to explain why people should vote for them. They simply had to point out all the bad things the ANC was doing and say: ‘Don’t vote for them – they are bad news!’”

But polls are only a prediction of what might happen, and much will change as South Africa prepares to vote in an election likely to place in mid-2019.

eNCA