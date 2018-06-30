ANC killing unity with internal battles: analyst

File: According to political analyst Susan Booysen, unity in the ANC could be the ultimate casualty of the ongoing court battles the party faces from its own disgruntled members. Photo: eNCA / Michael Appel

JOHANNESBURG – Unity in the ANC could be the ultimate casualty of the ongoing court battles the party faces from its own disgruntled members.

This is according to political analyst Susan Booysen, who says the constant litigation has led to what she calls “many ANCs” a situation that could be a threat to the party’s 2019 electoral fortunes.

The ANC vs The ANC has now become a norm, says Booysen.

The cracks in the party have even created space for fake letters of litigation, like the one purported to be on the instruction of an Ekurhuleni ANC member to halt this weekend’s regional conference or face a court interdict.

“This the second letter in a space of 7 days that we have seen in the main on social media, the first letter, the advocate concerned dismissed that’s letter that she was not involved,” ANC Ekurhuleni regional Chairperson Mzwandile Masina said.

The party can breathe a sigh of relief - at least for now. A week ago, it was battling a possible court interdict against its Limpopo conference, while some Eastern Cape members sought an order to force the party to adopt a report that would see the Provincial Executive Committee disbanded.



Both were dismissed on the basis of non-urgency.

But the status of those PECs remains under threat, as the litigants intend approaching the courts yet again.

Booysen says it’s clear the governing party is losing control over its members.

“It is very important that it is too be seeing a pulling together towards the centre, and not undermining the centre because that would mean big problems for the ANC going into the elections because voters don’t know which of the many ANC’s to believe,” she says.

While the party may claim victories in its recent court battles, July will see two more ANC matters on the court role, one in KwaZulu-Natal and one in the Free State.

eNCA