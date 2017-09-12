ANC KwaZulu-Natal considering appealing High Court decision

File: The ANC in KwaZulu-Natal says it's considering challenging the ruling at the Supreme Court of Appeal, and even at the Constitutional Court. Photo: pixabay

JOHANNESBURG - The ANC's KwaZulu-Natal leadership says it's considering whether to challenge a High Court ruling declaring its 2015 elective conference unlawful.

The hotly contested conference elected Sihle Zikalala as provincial chairperson, over former chairperson Senzo Mchunu.

The case emanated from a conference that some ANC members, especially those loyal to former Provincial Chairperson Senzo Mchunu, felt it was rigged.

Sihle Zikalala received 780 votes at the 2015 conference to become the new Provincial Chairperson, while the then incumbent Chairperson Senzo Mchunu won 675.

Mchunu's backers had consistently said the conference was unconstitutional.

Now the High Court in the province has agreed with them.

“Our immediate expectation is that the NEC should then order the comrades to vacate the office and institute perhaps or place a interim structure that is going to oversee processes of rebuilding the ANC in KwaZulu Natal, should they fail to do so it would mean actually they even don’t want all of us to be party of this broader church,” said Sithembiso Mshengu, the Applicants' Spokesperson

The case was brought by five ANC members, supported by 43 branches, against 38 Provincial Executive Committee members, including the chairperson and secretary.

The PEC says it's considering challenging the ruling at the Supreme Court of Appeal, and even at the Constitutional Court.

“We are convinced that a different court higher than this one has a huge possibility to come to a different conclusion however we will study this judgment and we are going to consult with the National Executive Committee of the African National Congress in order to determine the next cause of action but we believe that there would be sufficient basis for us to take the matter up until the matter is settled,” said Mdu Ntuli, ANC KwaZulu-Natal.

Celebrations kicked off outside the court immediately after the judgment, with the applicants describing it as a victory for the ANC.

eNCA