DURBAN - ANC KZN Chairperson Sihle Zikalala has called on ANC leaders to express their differences in the correct platforms, and not out in the open.

Speaking at the Ahmed Kathrada Memorial in Durban on Sunday, Zikalala thanked Pravin Gordhan for attending event, before warning against 'using public platforms to ventilate our anger and our differences'.

*View the attached video for more of Zikalala's speech.

eNCA