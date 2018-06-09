ANC KZN interim leadership apologises to Mantashe

DURBAN - ANC's KwaZulu-Natal coordinator, Sihle Zikalala has apologised to the national chairperson Gwede Mantashe and the ANC.

Mantashe was heckled as he addressed party members in KwaZulu-Natal.

[BREAKING NEWS] The #KZNANC interim leadership through Sihle Zikalala says it wants to “sincerely apologise to the [ANC] National Chair [Gwede Mantashe] for what happened yesterday”. Mantashe was booed off the podium last night and could not deliver his keynote address. pic.twitter.com/kep3iUTJey — Xoli Mngambi (@XoliMngambi) June 9, 2018

"From the beginning, we want to sincerely apologise to the ANC's national chairperson in particular, but to the officials and the NEC as a whole for what happened yesterday. What happened yesterday where the National Chair couldn't address embarrasses us and the ANC in KZN, but it's foreign to the tradition of the ANC", said Zikalala.

[#KZNANC APOLOGY] Zikalala says there’s general “frustration” among ordinary members of the ANC in the province that there are “some” national leaders “who peddled divisions in the ANC”. Therefore, Mantashe was an unintended victim of that anger. #KZNANC pic.twitter.com/4VyC3YckpP — Xoli Mngambi (@XoliMngambi) June 9, 2018

On Friday, the court granted an urgent interdict to halt the party's provincial conference.

The province was set to re-run its eighth conference from Friday to Sunday at the University of Zululand to elect a new leadership.

eNCA