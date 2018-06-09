Newsletters News Stream TV Guide

ANC KZN interim leadership apologises to Mantashe

  • South Africa


DURBAN - ANC's KwaZulu-Natal coordinator, Sihle Zikalala has apologised to the national chairperson Gwede Mantashe and the ANC.

Mantashe was heckled as he addressed party members in KwaZulu-Natal.

"From the beginning, we want to sincerely apologise to the ANC's national chairperson in particular, but to the officials and the NEC as a whole for what happened yesterday. What happened yesterday where the National Chair couldn't address embarrasses us and the ANC in KZN, but it's foreign to the tradition of the ANC", said Zikalala.

On Friday, the court granted an urgent interdict to halt the party's provincial conference.

The province was set to re-run its eighth conference from Friday to Sunday at the University of Zululand to elect a new leadership. 

eNCA

