ANC KZN provicial conference kicks-off

File: The ANC said the conference which was to begin on the weekend of the 14-15 of July, was delayed by court proceedings. Photo: eNCA

KWAZULU NATAL - The ANC in KZN is heading into its Provincial Conference starting on Friday, with Mdumiseni Ntuli going head-to-head with Super Zuma for the position of Provincial Secretary.

The #ANCYLKZN is holding a cadres forum at DUT DBN Cane Growers Hall to be addressed by their Preferred candidate #MdumiseniNtuli for ANC KZN position of Provincial Secretary. pic.twitter.com/e6OmkcRZs0 — Samkele Maseko (@samkelemaseko) July 18, 2018

Provincial task team member Nhlakanipho Ntombela has also joined the Youth League program.

#ANCKZN Current and former Youth League leaders in the province alongside their preferred candidate for the Position of Provincial Secretary. #NhlakaniphoNtombela (wearing a cap) alongside #MdumiseniNtuli. pic.twitter.com/O7PvpjOl9F — Samkele Maseko (@samkelemaseko) July 18, 2018

#ANCKZN The ANC in the province is heading into its Provincial Conference starting tomorrow. #MdumiseniNtuli is going head to head with former PS #SuperZuma for the position of Provincial Secretary. pic.twitter.com/zvFhlElrVY — Samkele Maseko (@samkelemaseko) July 18, 2018

He is said to be also behind Ntuli for the position of Provincial Secretary as opposed to Zuma.

At a cadre’s forum at the Durban University of Technology Cane Growers Hall, Ntombela said, “There are two or three things we must remind ourselves. In the struggle, there was Nelson Mandela, Winnie Mandela, Walter Sisulu and Albertina Sisulu. They weren’t here by their surnames in the ANC."

#ANCKZN Youth League members chanting a slogan calling for unity of the ANC in the province. pic.twitter.com/LiTPfoTIj5 — Samkele Maseko (@samkelemaseko) July 18, 2018

“We must remind each other that the ANC has different generations of leadership. We must admit we made a mistake in 2015. We can’t make that mistake this weekend. The time is now for the next generation to take over.”

Ntuli then addressed the audience and said, “We need an ANC that is not only working amongst our people but deeply trusted by our people. We must make sure that our people believe in the ANC. We will not succeed in that responsibility if we not selfless and humble. Renewal will have its own opponents.”

#ANCKZN Mdumiseni Ntuli speaks about former President Nelson Mandela. pic.twitter.com/6tUaO7A8Dk — Samkele Maseko (@samkelemaseko) July 18, 2018

#ANCKZN Former Youth League Chairperson and current PTT member Nhlakanipho Ntombela about to address Youth of the ANC in the province. pic.twitter.com/IPbXoGjQnB — Samkele Maseko (@samkelemaseko) July 18, 2018

“Some of those opponents will be within the ANC. We will read that between the lines in their conduct. We will see this because they will refuse to be led because they are not used to be commanded. We can’t renew the ANC unless we confront the issue of patronage in our movement head-on. I knew those who against renewal because they are impatient against arguments. I know them because they are not dynamic.” added Ntuli

The conference will take place at the Durban University of Technology from 19-21 July.

eNCA