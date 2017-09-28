ANC KZN to appeal court ruling on elective conference

File: The ANC in KwaZulu-Natal is asking for leave to appeal a high court ruling that nullified the 2015 elective conference results. Photo: AFP / STEPHANE DE SAKUTIN

JOHANNESBURG – The ANC in KwaZulu-Natal is asking for leave to appeal a high court ruling that nullified the 2015 elective conference results.

The ANC in the province is now approaching the Supreme Court of Appeal.

But the faction that launched the initial court case will oppose the appeal.

Two weeks ago, the Pietermaritzburg High Court declared the conference unlawful and void.

The ruling raises questions about the leadership of the governing party in the province.

eNCA