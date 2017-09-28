Newsletters News Stream TV Guide

ANC KZN to appeal court ruling on elective conference

  • South Africa
File: The ANC in KwaZulu-Natal is asking for leave to appeal a high court ruling that nullified the 2015 elective conference results. Photo: AFP / STEPHANE DE SAKUTIN

JOHANNESBURG – The ANC in KwaZulu-Natal is asking for leave to appeal a high court ruling that nullified the 2015 elective conference results.

The ANC in the province is now approaching the Supreme Court of Appeal.

WATCH: Court rules ANC KZN 2015 conference and its decisions unlawful

But the faction that launched the initial court case will oppose the appeal.

Two weeks ago, the Pietermaritzburg High Court declared the conference unlawful and void.

The ruling raises questions about the leadership of the governing party in the province.

eNCA

Discussion Policy

eNCA.com would like to send you push notifications.
Notifications can be turned off any time in your browser settings.
Yes, please. No, thanks.
You have been registered for browser notifications
Click here to find out how to turn notifcations off in browser settings.
Close