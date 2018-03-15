WATCH: ANC leadership visits ZCC for the first time

Some of the ANC national official visited the Zion Christian Church at the church's headquarters in Moria, Limpopo on Thursday. Photo: @MYANC

JOHANNESBURG – Some of the African National Congress's (ANC)'s top six officials visited the Zion Christian Church (ZCC) at the church's headquarters in Moria, Limpopo on Thursday.

This was the first time that the ZCC accepted an application from ANC leadership to visit the church.

This is the first time that the Zion Christian Church (ZCC) has accepted an application from ANC leadership to visit the church. The National Officials met with ZCC Bishop Barnabas Lekganyane in Moria, Limpopo this morning. pic.twitter.com/gbrSdD0b5G — African National Congress (@MYANC) March 15, 2018

President Cyril Ramaphosa including and the party's national officials met with ZCC Bishop Barnabas Lekganyane.

IN PICTURES: ANC NATIONAL OFFICIALS VISIT THE ZION CHRISTIAN CHURCH IN #MORIA, LIMPOPO pic.twitter.com/4BtIu5mCKq — African National Congress (@MYANC) March 15, 2018

“To get blessings from Bishop Lekganyane, to get blessings from the #ZCC is the best thing that could happen to the ANC and to the country.” ANC President Cde @CyrilRamaphosa on ANC visit to the ZCC in Moria, Limpopo pic.twitter.com/zB4pCMDv3E — African National Congress (@MYANC) March 15, 2018

eNCA