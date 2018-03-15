WATCH: ANC leadership visits ZCC for the first time

Newsletters News Stream TV Guide

Some of the ANC national official visited the Zion Christian Church at the church's headquarters in Moria, Limpopo on Thursday. Photo: @MYANC

JOHANNESBURG – Some of the African National Congress's (ANC)'s top six officials visited the Zion Christian Church (ZCC) at the church's headquarters in Moria, Limpopo on Thursday.

This was the first time that the ZCC accepted an application from ANC leadership to visit the church.

 

 

READ: Ramaphosa to join ZCC service in Moria

President Cyril Ramaphosa including and the party's national officials met with ZCC Bishop Barnabas Lekganyane.

 

 

 

 

