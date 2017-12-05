ANC Limpopo chairperson calls for new leadership

FILE: ANC Limpopo Chairperson, Stan Mathabatha is calling for a new leadership that will deal with corruption.

POLOKWANE - ANC Limpopo chairperson Stan Mathabatha is calling for a new leadership that will deal with corruption.

The PGC also called on ANC leaders to refrain from showing off their wealth.

On Monday, the province backed Deputy President Cyril Ramaphosa's presidential bid.

Ramaphosa received 391 branch nominations in the province, while his closest rival, Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma, won 104.

His official nomination didn't go off completely smoothly, though, as some party members tried to disrupt proceedings.

"The branches here have spoken, they want us to and elect Cyril Ramaphosa as President. We will now go and engage other provinces and ensure that Ramaphosa is elected as President along with the collective", said Mathabatha.

eNCA