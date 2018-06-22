Newsletters News Stream TV Guide

WATCH: ANC Limpopo conference being served with court papers

  • South Africa
File: Some disgruntled ANC members are trying to stop this weekend's Limpopo elective conference.

POLOKWANE – Disgruntled ANC members are serving court papers on the party's leadership in Limpopo.

They are trying to stop this weekend's Limpopo elective conference.

They claim some processes leading up to the conference, have been unlawful.

UPDATE: Judgment reserved in attempt to have ANC EC PEC disbanded

The ANC in various provinces has struggled to hold their elective conferences. 

eNCA's Samkelo Maseko is in Limpopo and spoke to ANC Limpopo secretary Knox Seabi.

