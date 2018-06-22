WATCH: ANC Limpopo conference being served with court papers

File: Some disgruntled ANC members are trying to stop this weekend's Limpopo elective conference.

POLOKWANE – Disgruntled ANC members are serving court papers on the party's leadership in Limpopo.

They are trying to stop this weekend's Limpopo elective conference.

They claim some processes leading up to the conference, have been unlawful.

The ANC in various provinces has struggled to hold their elective conferences.

eNCA's Samkelo Maseko is in Limpopo and spoke to ANC Limpopo secretary Knox Seabi.

[JUST-IN]The Sheriff is on his way to The Ranch Resort,[conference venue] to deliver court papers with an intention to interdict the #ANCLimpopo Provincial Conference. — Samkele Maseko (@samkelemaseko) June 22, 2018

eNCA