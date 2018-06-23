ANC Limpopo conference case struck off roll

File: The South Gauteng High Court on Saturday ruled that the ANC elective conference in Limpopo is not an urgent matter. Meanwhile, the conference is ongoing. Photo: ANA / Getrude Makhafola

JOHANNESBURG – The South Gauteng High Court has ruled that the ANC conference in Limpopo is not an urgent matter.

“I have listened to both parties the order is that the matter is not urgent and it is struck off the roll with costs,” said Judge Tintswalo Makhubele.

LIVE VIDEO: Court hears application to interdict ANC Limpopo conference

This after disgruntled members brought an urgent interdict to have the Limpopo elective conference taking place this weekend.

Advocate Dali Mpofu said disgruntled ANC Limpopo members had no choice but to go to court to interdict the elective conference.

He told the court his clients exhausted all party channels first.

The elective conference is going ahead.

Limpopo premier, Stan Mathabatha is expected to be elected unopposed as chairperson.

eNCA