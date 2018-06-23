Newsletters News Stream TV Guide

ANC Limpopo members challenging conference

File: The South Gauteng High Court is expected to hear a case by disgruntled ANC members on Saturday morning. Photo: Matt Ross

JOHANNESBURG - The ANC conference in Limpopo is now a matter for the courts.

The South Gauteng High Court is expected to hear a case by disgruntled members on Saturday morning.

The group wants the elective conference halted.

WATCH: ANC Limpopo conference being served with court papers

They say processes preceding this weekend's elective conference were unlawful.

The group served the provincial leadership with court papers on Friday night.

But the ANC says it's all systems go and anyone planning to go to court, should be in a position to prove they've exhausted all internal avenues.

