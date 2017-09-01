ANC losing popularity: Ipsos

File: Overall, fewer than half the respondents indicated they would vote for the ANC if there was an election the next day. Photo: Wikimedia Commons

JOHANNESBURG - The ANC is losing its popularity but is still the strongest party in the country.



In a study conducted by Ipsos in May, the ANC achieved an outright majority in KwaZulu-Natal, Mpumalanga, the Free State and North West.

In Gauteng, the Eastern Cape, Limpopo and the Northern Cape, ANC support is below 50 percent.

But the DA is not challenging the governing party in these provinces.

Overall, fewer than half the respondents indicated they would vote for the ANC if there was an election the next day.

Ipsos said the figures should not be regarded as a prediction of the 2019 election.

It said there's a long road ahead for political parties.

eNCA