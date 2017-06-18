ANC members must focus on producing tangible results: Lindiwe Sisulu

Vryheid, KwaZulu Natal, 18 June 2017 - ANC stalwart Lindiwe Sisulu delivered the Beyer's Naude Memorial lecture in Vryheid, KwaZulu Natal on Saturday night. Media reports indicate that she could possibly throw her hat in the ring for the ANC presidency. Video: eNCA

Vryheid, KZN - ANC NEC Member Lindiwe Sisulu delivered the Beyer's Naude Memorial lecture in Vryheid, KwaZulu Natal on Saturday night.

The ANC stalwart said she believed the ANC was facing insurmountable problems that have to be overcome.

She said ANC members should stay focused on producing tangible results in the party's upcoming policy conference, rather than focusing on the ongoing succession battle.

Media reports have indicated that Sisulu could possibly throw her hat in the ring for ANC Presidency.

Sisulu said, "Unity is absolutely essential. ... going to conference, I would have wished that we were talking more about the policies that make us the object of so much disgruntlement and sort out those problems as opposed to talking about people".

She said that members must remain focused on the task of bettering the lives of South Africans.

