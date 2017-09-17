ANC members challenge Bojanala regional conference

File: Disgruntled ANC members in the Bojanala region won a second court interdict last night, preventing the conference from going ahead today. Photo: AFP / Stephane de Sakutin

BONAJALA - Another group of ANC members in the North West is preparing to mount a court challenge against the party's regional conference.

This comes as disgruntled members in the Bojanala region won a second court interdict last night, preventing the conference from going ahead today.

The case relates to allegations that at least 40 branches were not constitutionally launched.

In August, unhappy ANC members approached the court, winning its first interdict.

On Friday, the court rescinded that order, allowing the conference to go ahead this weekend.

But last night’s interdict will stop the conference again, pending the finalisation of an urgent application set down for Friday.

eNCA