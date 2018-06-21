ANC mourns death of Limpopo MEC for Agriculture Joyce Mashamba

The ANC MEC for Agriculture in Limpopo, Joyce Mashamba, has died. Photo: Limpopo Department of Agriculture / ANA

JOHANNESBURG - The African National Congress has announced the death of Limpopo MEC for Agriculture Joyce Mashamba.

In a statement late on Wednesday, the party said it had learnt with "deep sadness of the passing of Comrade Joyce Mashamba".

It said Mashamba had previously served as a member of the National Executive Committee of the ANC and was deployed as Limpopo’s MEC for Agriculture at the time of her passing.

She had been appointed to the Agriculture MEC post in February this year but had previously served in several other portfolios.

"The African National Congress extends its deepest condolences to her husband, ANC stalwart, Cde George and her family as well as to all her comrades and friends," the party added.

The party did not state the cause of her death.

African News Agency