ANC MP shot dead in Gauteng

ANC Member of Parliament Sibusiso Radebe, who was shot dead in Roodepoort on the evening of 19 June, 2018. Photo: ANC / Supplied

JOHANNESBURG - The ANC on Wednesday morning confirmed that its Member of Parliament Sibusiso Radebe, from the Gert Sibande district in Mpumalanga, had been shot dead in Roodepoort, Gauteng. It expressed its condolences to his wife and family.

"It is with grave sadness that the Office of the ANC Chief Whip has received the news of the passing of ANC Member of Parliament, Comrade Goodwill Sibusiso Radebe. Comrade Radebe succumbed to injuries sustained from being shot during an attempted hijacking last night in Roodepoort, Gauteng," the party said in a media release.

Radebe became an MP in 2009 and had served on the Portfolio Committee on Higher Education & Training, and the Portfolio Committee on Energy, and was presently serving on the Portfolio Committee on Transport.

In his earlier political career, hehad served in various structures of the Mass Democratic Movement (MDM).

"He served as Deputy Secretary of the Congress of South African Students (COSAS) in Mpumalanga in 1994, and in 1998, served as Chairperson of the South African Student Congress (SASCO) at the Tshwane University of Technology (TUT), formerly known as Pretoria Tecknikon. In 2002, he was part of the task team tasked with establishing branches of the Young Communist League (YCL) in Mpumalanga and was elected as one of the first district secretaries in the Gert Sibande District. In 2008, Comrade Radebe was elected Provincial Treasurer of the African National Congress Youth League (ANCYL) in Mpumalanga," noted the media release.

The ANC noted that they would "keep South Africans informed about the memorial and funeral service arrangements once they have been finalised by the family."

Earlier on Wednesday, police said officers had launched a search for two suspects believed to be responsible for Radebe's murder.

According to reports, he was shot in the head and leg after a suspect allegedly demanded his phone.

Provincial police spokesperson, Brigadier Mathapelo Peters, confirmed that a 40-year-old man was killed during an attempted hijacking west of Johannesburg on Tuesday at about 19h30.

"Preliminary reports indicate that the deceased was with another person in a vehicle parked in Carbon Street, Lindhaven when two suspects allegedly approached the vehicle and opened fire, fatally wounding the deceased, while his companion managed to escape uninjured.

"The suspects then reportedly made off in a Ford Fiesta, dark in colour, with unknown registration. The motive is unknown, and the police investigations are underway."

Police are appealing to members of the public to assist with information towards identifying the suspects.

* additional information ANA

eNCA