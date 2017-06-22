ANC MPs will stick by Zuma: Mthembu

22 June 2017 – The ANC’s chief whip in Parliament, Jackson Mthembu, reacts to Chief Justice Mogoeng Mogoeng’s ruling on the Speaker’s power to allow a secret ballot. Video: eNCA

JOHANNESBURG - The ANC caucus noted the court ruling on a secret ballot on Thursday but said it would continue to support President Jacob Zuma.

ANC chief whip Jackson Mthembu said: "We won't be obstructionists ... we will not be averse to such a decision ... but we know how the ANC caucus will vote ... the ANC caucus will not vote with the opposition ... on this vote definitely we will not vote with the opposition to remove our government from power."

The caucus said in a statement "As Chief Justice Mogoeng Mogoeng reminded us today, the South African electoral system is a party political system. The electorate votes for political parties, who represent them in the legislature. ANC members of Parliament are therefore representatives of the ANC in Parliament and derive their mandate from the political party which deployed them ...

"We reiterate our long-stated position that we will not support the motion of no confidence in President Jacob Zuma by opposition parties. We will defeat this motion of no confidence by the opposition as we have successfully done so in the previous four motions tabled in this 5th term of Parliament."

