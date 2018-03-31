ANC must bid corruption goodbye: Ramaphosa

President Cyril Ramaphosa has called for an end to corruption in the ANC and the government. He was speaking at a church in eSikhaleni on KwaZulu-Natal's North Coast. Photo: @MYANC

JOHANNESBURG – President Cyril Ramaphosa has called for an end to corruption in the ANC and the government.

He was speaking at a church in eSikhaleni on KwaZulu-Natal's North Coast.

Ramaphosa also thanked congregants for praying for the ANC during its elective conference last December.

“Prior to that conference, there was no unity.…there ANC must be united and be renewed. The ANC must serve the people of SA as the governing party. We must put…goodbye to corruption and put them behind us…they must be dealt with in our country.”

He added that poverty must be dealt with in a more effective way.

“This new dawn means we are going to address the issue of poverty. Many of our people are still poor in fact more than 50 percent of our people in South Africa are still poor. Our new dawn must mean that we are going address the challenge of poverty and we are going to address it in the most vigorous.”

