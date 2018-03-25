Newsletters News Stream TV Guide

ANC NEC did not discuss Zuma: Magashule

  • South Africa
File: Former President Jacob Zuma was not discussed at this weekend’s NEC meeting, ANC secretary general Ace Magashule said on Sunday. Photo: Gianluigi Guercia / AFP

JOHANNESBURG – Former President Jacob Zuma was not discussed at this weekend’s National Executive Committee (NEC) meeting, African National Congress (ANC) secretary general Ace Magashule said on Sunday.

He made the comments while briefing the media in Cape Town on the outcome of that meeting.

WATCH: ANC in election mode heading into NEC meeting

It was the first meeting of the NEC since the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA)’s decision to prosecute the former president.

The ANC previously said it would discuss Zuma's corruption and fraud charges at the meeting.

READ: Date set for Zuma's day in court

Magashule said on Sunday while Zuma himself was not discussed at the meeting, the ANC still held the belief he should be involved in electioneering for the organisation.

He also repeated that the organisation holds the view that people are innocent until proven guilty.

READ: ANC ropes in Mbeki, Zuma ahead of 2019 polls

ANC members are free to support any individual, but not through official ANC structures and not while wearing paraphernalia, Magashule added.

eNCA

Discussion Policy

eNCA.com would like to send you push notifications.
Notifications can be turned off any time in your browser settings.
Yes, please. No, thanks.
You have been registered for browser notifications
Click here to find out how to turn notifcations off in browser settings.
Close