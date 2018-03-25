ANC NEC did not discuss Zuma: Magashule

File: Former President Jacob Zuma was not discussed at this weekend’s NEC meeting, ANC secretary general Ace Magashule said on Sunday. Photo: Gianluigi Guercia / AFP

JOHANNESBURG – Former President Jacob Zuma was not discussed at this weekend’s National Executive Committee (NEC) meeting, African National Congress (ANC) secretary general Ace Magashule said on Sunday.

He made the comments while briefing the media in Cape Town on the outcome of that meeting.

It was the first meeting of the NEC since the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA)’s decision to prosecute the former president.

The ANC previously said it would discuss Zuma's corruption and fraud charges at the meeting.

Magashule said on Sunday while Zuma himself was not discussed at the meeting, the ANC still held the belief he should be involved in electioneering for the organisation.

He also repeated that the organisation holds the view that people are innocent until proven guilty.

#Magashule #ANCNEC appreciates that, in the context of this campaign, some members & leaders of the movement may find themselves called to account by law-enforcement agencies, the legislatures and the Judicial Commission of Inquiry dealing with the matter of state of capture. — African National Congress (@MYANC) March 25, 2018

#Magashule The ANC wishes to reiterate its principled approach that persons so implicated, should be presumed innocent until and unless proven otherwise #ANCNEC — African National Congress (@MYANC) March 25, 2018

ANC members are free to support any individual, but not through official ANC structures and not while wearing paraphernalia, Magashule added.

#Magashule Individual members of the ANC and society have the right to express their sympathy and solidarity with the effected persons in their individual capacity, and not through any structures of the movement including the ANC Leagues and the MKMVA. — African National Congress (@MYANC) March 25, 2018

#Magashule Members involved in such actions are discouraged from displaying ANC’s paraphernalia and thus creating the false impression that the ANC as organization identifies with, or approve of, the misdemeanors of which any any member or leader maybe accused. — African National Congress (@MYANC) March 25, 2018

#Magashule In welcoming the concerted efforts of the Executive led by the President, as well as the legislatures, to put the sad chapter of systemic corruption and state capture behind us, we wish to emphasize that cadres of the movement, wherever they may be deployed... — African National Congress (@MYANC) March 25, 2018

#Magashule ...should see it as their responsibility to cooperate with these efforts; and not to seek to obstruct legitimate actions to eliminate these scourges. #ANCNEC — African National Congress (@MYANC) March 25, 2018

#Magashule The #ANCNEC has further directed the NWC to finalize terms of reference as well as setting up of the Integrity commission and to report to the next NEC meeting for finality. — African National Congress (@MYANC) March 25, 2018

ANC SG Comrade Ace Magashule briefing members of the media on the outcomes of the ANC NEC meeting held in Cape Town on the 23rd-25th of March #ANCNEC pic.twitter.com/g2gd8pKGFH — African National Congress (@MYANC) March 25, 2018

eNCA