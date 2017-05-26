ANC NEC meets in Irene

File: St. George's Conference Centre in Irene, where the ANC NEC is meeting on 26 May, 2017. Photo: googleimages

IRENE - ANC leadership is converging on Irene near Pretoria for a critical National Executive Committee meeting, which is expected to get underway on Friday evening.

The meeting is likely to discuss the growing calls from civil society, opposition parties and even within the ANC for Zuma to step down.

This is the first time the ANC's national executive committee has met since President Jacob Zuma reshuffled his cabinet, replacing Pravin Gordhan with Malusi Gigaba as finance minister - apparently without the blessing of the entire top 6 of the governing party.

With the meeting commencing on Friday evening, South Africans will have to wait for an expected impromptu press conference by ANC Secretary-General Gwede Mantashe to find out the content of the agenda.

eNCA