ANC NWest, alliance partners discuss Mahumapelo's successor

File: The ANC in North West discussed the names of people who will take over the position of the premier following the resignation of Supra Mahumapelo (pictured) on 23 May 2018. Photo: eNCA / Lenyaro Sello

RUSTENBURG - The African National Congress (ANC) in North West discussed the names of people who will take over the position of the premier, acting provincial secretary Sussana Dantjie said on Wednesday.

She said the ANC led five-a-side provincial alliance meeting in Rustenburg on Tuesday.

"The purpose of the meeting was to discuss the names of proposed candidates for the vacant position of premier of Bokone Bophirima [North West] province. These names will be finalised by the ANC Provincial Executive Committee for recommendation to the National Executive Committee."

Former premier Supra Mahumapelo resigned from the position on May 23.

On Monday, the ANC said Mahumapelo would remain an ordinary member of the provincial legislature.

African News Agency