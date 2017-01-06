ANC puts final touches to January 8 statement

SOWETO - President Jacob Zuma will deliver the ANC's annual January 8th statement. The statement is a rallying call to members of the party to support the programme of action for the year.​ Video: eNCA

JOHANNESBURG – The finishing touches are being made to the African National Congress's January 8 Statement.

The political document will be presented to party members at its one-hundred-and-fifth anniversary celebration at the Orlando Stadium on Sunday.

ANC Secretary General, Gwede Mantashe, says a draft of the January 8 Statement has been prepared for the party's National Executive Committee.

It's a political statement and will be the last January 8 Statement Jacob Zuma presents as ANC president.

“The drafting committee has presented the draft today. The NEC is quite busy discussing that draft and focusing on the content, focusing on the formulation, focusing on ensuring that it talks to the people of South Africa. It points direction. By the time we present it we must all know what to do next,” Mantashe said.

Mantashe said the January 8 Statement must give hope and direction to ANC members.

He said the party's been hard at work mobilising communities and hopes to fill Orlando Stadium on Sunday.

eNCA