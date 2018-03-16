ANC responds to Zuma trial go-ahead

File: ANC secretary-general Ace Magashule has reaffirmed the party's respect for the independence of the judiciary, but also that Zuma is innocent until proved guilty. Photo: Gallo Images / Thapelo Maphakela

JOHANNESBURG - The ANC has noted the decision to go ahead with corruption charges against former president Jacob Zuma.

ANC secretary-general Ace Magashule issued a statement saying: "The ANC reaffirms its confidence in our country’s criminal justice system and our respect for the independence of the judiciary. We equally affirm our commitment to the constitutionally enshrined principle of equality of all before the law."

The party asserted that Zuma is innocent until proved guilty and called on citizens to give the NPA enough space to conduct its work unhindered.

