Former ANC employee, three others in court over cash heist

  • South Africa
File: Former ANC employee Errol Velile Present is expected to apply for bail at the Roodepoort magistrate's court. Photo: Google Maps

ROODEPOORT - Former ANC employee Errol Velile Present and three others are expected to appear at the Roodepoort magistrate's court.

Present was one of four people arrested during a heist in Dobsonville, Soweto, earlier this month.

They have also been linked to at least three other cash-in-transit heists.

The ANC dismissed Present after he was linked to the crimes.

He's expected to apply for bail on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, Present's wife Zanele told eNCA that she could not believe the allegations levelled against her husband. 

 

