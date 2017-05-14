ANC summons Brown to explain Molefe reappointment: reports

File: Minister of Public Enterprises Lynne Brown is to answer to ANC leaders who disapprove of the reappointment of the Eskom CEO. Photo: eNCA

JOHANNESBURG - Public Enterprises Minister Lynne Brown has reportedly been summoned to Luthuli House to discuss Eskom on Monday.

Sunday newspaper reports suggest Brown has been told to give Molefe his marching orders or dissolve the board of the parastatal.

The governing party has rejected Molefe's reappointment.

ANC spokesperson Zizi Kodwa told eNCA the party condemned the decision as insensitive and reckless.

"You'll remember that late last year comrade Brian Molefe resigned from the power utility following a scathing report from the public protector and he cited a few things why he resigned. He deemed it necessary for good governance but also to protect the name of the power utility," he said.

Now that Molefe was being reinstated, "we are battling with the perception and the reality of rampant corruption. And without even conclusively dealing with those issues, it does not help the ANC but also damages our effort to fight corruption." Kodwa said.

ANC secretary-general Gwede Mantashe reiterated the party's disappointment with the move, saying: "I would think that it is a joke -- you take a person you put him into Parliament and within three months take him out of Parliament. That makes a joke of him and a joke of the ANC".

Advertising a job in February March. Claiming in May that the occupant didn't resign after all. pic.twitter.com/eJWW6hdRAK — Belinda Bozzoli (@belbozz) May 13, 2017

Molefe's return to Eskom was made public on Friday, causing widespread dismay and criticism.

He stepped down as its CEO last year after the public protector showed, in the report on state capture, that he was close to the Gupta family.

Brown defended his return to the parastatal by saying he was innocent until proved guilty.

