ANC support for Zuma in court not a given: Mabe

File: ANC spokesperson Pule Mabe says the ANC national executive will discuss Zuma's trial next weekend.

JOHANNESBURG - ANC spokesperson Pule Mabe says the party's national executive committee has not yet decided whether it will support former President Jacob Zuma in court.

National Prosecuting Authority head Shaun Abrahams announced on Friday that Zuma will be prosecuted on charges of corruption, money laundering, racketeering and fraud.

"The NEC as elected in December at Nasrec did not take any resolution on joining or attending court proceedings of individual members and such remains the preserve of individuals," Mabe said.

The NEC will meet next weekend to discuss the matter.

eNCA