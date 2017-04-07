Newsletters News Stream TV Guide

Defenders of Luthuli House out in their numbers

  • South Africa
Government is appealing for orderly behaviour, during Friday's countrywide protests. Video: eNCA

JOHANNESBURG - A group of ANC supporters have gathered at the party's headquarters in central Johannesburg on Friday morning.

Umkhonto We Sizwe veterans and ANC Youth League members vowed to defend Luthuli House, amid a number of protesters against President Jacob Zuma.

 

A number of buses filled with supporters and a massive truck branded in ANC colours arrived in the CBD  and were parked in front of the Library Gardens.

 

 

Police are closely monitoring the situation.

eNCA reporter Siki Mdingi is at Luthuli House with this latest update:

 

