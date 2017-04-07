Defenders of Luthuli House out in their numbers

JOHANNESBURG - A group of ANC supporters have gathered at the party's headquarters in central Johannesburg on Friday morning.
Umkhonto We Sizwe veterans and ANC Youth League members vowed to defend Luthuli House, amid a number of protesters against President Jacob Zuma.
MK veterans and ANC supporters at Library Gardens. #Sibalindile #AntiZumaMarch pic.twitter.com/ciFmo1VMvT— Bafana Nzimande (@nzimandebafana) April 7, 2017
ANC supporters queuing for breakfast opposite Luthuli House. #Sibalindile #AntiZumaMarches pic.twitter.com/cKdDK2YSKz— Bafana Nzimande (@nzimandebafana) April 7, 2017
A number of buses filled with supporters and a massive truck branded in ANC colours arrived in the CBD and were parked in front of the Library Gardens.
MK veterans singing around Luthuli House. #AntiZumaMarches #Sibalindile pic.twitter.com/H97rO2iBGN— Bafana Nzimande (@nzimandebafana) April 7, 2017
Police are closely monitoring the situation.
eNCA reporter Siki Mdingi is at Luthuli House with this latest update:
eNCA
Discussion Policy