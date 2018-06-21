ANC to announce new North West Premier

Newsletters News Stream TV Guide

RUSTENBURG - The ANC is expected to make a decision on the new North West Premier on Thursday.

The announcement could potentially cause renewed tensions as some in the province fear a candidate could be imposed on them.

Former North West director-general Job Mokgoro, South Africa’s ambassador to the UN Jerry Matjila and Speaker of the Provincial Legislature Susan Dantjie, who is acting Premier, have been put forward as candidates.

The province has been without a Premier since Supra Mahumapelo's resignation last month.

