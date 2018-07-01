Newsletters News Stream TV Guide

ANC to give input in SABC political interference inquiry

  • South Africa
File: The SABC established two commissions of inquiries - one into editorial interference and one into sexual harassment - in April. Photo: eNCA/Sthembiso Zulu

JOHANNESBURG - The African National Congress (ANC) is set to present a submission to the South African Broadcasting Corporation (SABC) commission of inquiry into political interference on Monday. 

 

The SABC established two commissions of inquiries - one into editorial interference and one into sexual harassment - in April. 

The public broadcaster said the inquiries were part of transforming into an accountable and responsive organisation.

The inquiry into sexual harassment was prompted by complaints within the organisation as well as claims of ‘sex for employment’.

The inquiry into political interference is being chaired by former Press Ombudsman, Dr Joe Thloloe. 

 

 

Media Statement: SABC announces the chairpersons for the Commissions of Inquiry Into Editorial Interference... by eNCA.com on Scribd

 

eNCA

