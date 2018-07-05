ANC to have high level talks with King Zwelithini over land issue

File: ANC's head of elections Fikile Mbalula says the party will engage with King Goodwill Zwelithini in high-level talks facilitated by President Cyril Ramaphosa. Video: eNCA

JOHANNESBURG – The African National Congress (ANC) says it hasn't taken a position on former president Kgalema Motlanthe’s report on the Ingonyama Trust.

Motlanthe recommended that the trust be dissolved and the land given to municipalities.

This has infuriated Zulu King Goodwill Zwelithini, who has warned that all hell will break loose if government resolves to expropriate land under the trust.

“The ANC's got no view to take any land in the hands of the Zulu people,” said the party’s head of elections, Fikile Mbalula.

Mbalula insisted that the panel did not only address the land question but the review of all legislation since the dawn of democracy.

“The ANC has never formulated a view that's in favour or against what was expressed by the panel led by comrade Motlanthe. We'll engage with the King [Goodwill Zwelithini] to articulate and make the position of the ANC very clear. This will take place at a very high level with the President [Cyril Ramaphosa]leading the process together with the officials of the African National Congress.’’

