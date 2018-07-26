ANC to lobby government to have e-tolls scrapped

File: The ANC Gauteng has decided to lobby the government to get the unpopular tolling scrapped once and for all. Photo: eNCA / Scott Smith

JOHANNESBURG – A victory looms for all those who've been refusing to pay e-tolls.

The ANC Gauteng has decided to lobby the government to get the unpopular tolling scrapped once and for all.

A government task team is working to scrap the controversial tolling system.

The decision was made at the ANC's provincial conference held in Johannesburg last weekend.

Launched in December 2013, e-tolls have been widely rejected.

Many motorists refused to pay gantry fees, while lobby group OUTA has gone to court to get the system scrapped.

According to Electronic Toll Collection (ETC) CEO Coenie Vermaak, government will have to write a check of R40-billion.

Over the years more and more motorists have opted not to pay the tolls.

The minimal compliance has made the system unviable.

As we all await the ANC's next move, the big question on everyone's mind is, will South African's who have been paying their e-toll bills get a refund?

“We will engage with government over the next couple of weeks to try and find a way to understand how we will deal with this issue,” Vermaak said.

In the meantime, the white elephants on Gauteng's highways loom large over motorists.

eNCA