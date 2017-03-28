Newsletters News Stream TV Guide

ANC top six meet in wake of Gordhan recall

  • South Africa
File: Finance Minister Pravin Gordhan is expected to be back in the country on Tuesday morning. Photo: EPA/NIC BOTHMA

JOHANNESBURG - Finance Minister Pravin Gordhan is expected to be back in the country on Tuesday morning.

He was instructed by President Jacob Zuma to cut short his international investment tour on Monday and return home immediately.

The ANC's top six officials met late into the night in the wake of the recall.

Zuma's move has prompted widespread speculation that he could reshuffle his cabinet, possibly removing Gordhan from his post.

Officially, the ANC wouldn't be drawn on that.

But Zuma's last cabinet reshuffle, during which he replaced Nhlanhla Nene with Des van Rooyen, divided the party’s leadership.

Top leaders like Cyril Ramaphosa and Zweli Mkhize are said to have been instrumental in getting Zuma to appoint Gordhan instead.

eNCA

