ANC Western Cape urges policy focus, unity

STELLENBOSCH - The ANC in the Western Cape has warned of the harm caused by public endorsements of preferred leaders within the governing party.

Deputy President Cyril Ramaphosa was the main speaker at its policy conference, but the province was quick to dismiss suggestions that it's endorsing him as the next ANC president.

ANC provincial acting chair, Khaya Magaxa says they're not here to pronounce presidential candidates, but focusing on policy. #ANCWCPolicy pic.twitter.com/8fRBvjnmYs — Athi Mtongana (@Artii_M) June 18, 2017

The race to the African National Congress’ elective conference in December is heating up. According to reports, Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma has accepted a nomination to become the party’s next president.

But the ANC in the Western Cape says Dlamini-Zuma’s actions will further divide a party that’s characterised by factional politics.

Acting Western Cape ANC chair Khaya Magaxa said "to quickly jump, especially when we are supposed to be dealing with issues of policies and you start jumping on a divisive matter. It’s an extreme opportunity, it’s very irresponsible by the way. It’s not helping the ANC."

Those chanting songs that Ramaphosa should be the next president were repeatedly interrupted by another group at the conference.

A group singing its own song continues to sing against chants that Cyril should be pres. While he's on the podium. #ANCWCPolicy pic.twitter.com/qFk2qJdSFT — Athi Mtongana (@Artii_M) June 18, 2017

When Ramaphosa spoke, he urged party members to unite and do away with factionalism.

He says the ANC should rather focus on issues that have prevented it from implementing its policies.

"We should always keep our eyes focused on the interest of our people. Because it is our people that we are answerable to. We are not answerable to foreign interests, we’re not answerable to certain families, we are not answerable to certain individuals. We are answerable to our people," he said.

Ramaphosa: "Where we are right now, our movement is not in a good place. Our country is not in a good place." #ANCWCPolicy — Athi Mtongana (@Artii_M) June 18, 2017

Ramaphosa said ANC members should elect those who would lead the alliance with integrity, honesty and courage.

eNCA