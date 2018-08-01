DStv Channel 403
UPDATE: ANC has jumped the gun on land reform: DA

  • South Africa
File: At its December conference, the ANC resolved to press ahead with such expropriation. Photo: Pixabay

JOHANNESBURG - The DA has cried foul after President Cyril Ramaphosa's announcement on land expropriation.

It's requested an urgent debate in Parliament, claiming the ANC is undermining the panel conducting public hearings on the proposed constitutional amendment.

 

 

The ANC says it's finalising a proposed amendment to the Constitution to expropriate land without compensation.

Ramaphosa says the amendment will outline more clearly the conditions under which expropriation can take place.

At its December conference, the ANC resolved to press ahead with such expropriation.

But there's been no consensus on whether it's necessary to change the constitution.

The ANC's decision comes as Parliament wraps up public hearings on the proposed amendment.

 

