ANC vs ANC: Judge rescinds interdict obtained by Bojanala branches

  • South Africa
File: Judge Nadia Gutta has rescinded interdict obtained by Bojanala branches against ANC holding Bojanala regional conference. Photo: STEPHANE DE SAKUTIN / AFP
 

JOHANNESBURG  - The ANC in the North West has obtained a court order to rescind an August judgment, that interdicted an elective conference by the Bojanala region.

A high court judge says the interdict was erroneously granted.

eNCA

