ANC wants to suspend mayor, opposition rallies behind her

JOHANNESBURG – Chaos has broken out at a council meeting of the Fezile Dabi Municipality in the Free State.

The ANC caucus in the municipality wants to suspend its mayor.

But opposition parties have thrown their weight behind Magugudi Oliphant.

She refused to renew the contract of the Municipal Manager Lindi Molibeli.

Workers at #FezileDabi have thrown their weight behind the Mayor Oliphant. The ANC has suspended her membership and wants council to resolve today to suspend her as mayor.@eNCA pic.twitter.com/UzaGAE0rBH — Aldrin Sampear (@AldrinSampear) June 14, 2018

Molibeli is accused of approving R6-million from municipal budget for the funeral of an MEC.

Oliphant says she will challenge the ANC's decision to suspend her.

WATCH: The ANC caucus in the #FezileDabi Municipality in the Free State wants to suspend its Mayor, Magugudi Oliphant. Members of the EFF speaks to eNCA's @AldrinSampear Courtesy #DStv403 pic.twitter.com/dO3dLPE4QN — eNCA (@eNCA) June 14, 2018

eNCA